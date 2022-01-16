The ‘Controversial’ Ingredient in Ree Drummond’s Easy Budget-Friendly Chili Recipe

In her easy and budget-friendly chili recipe, Ree Drummond uses one “controversial” ingredient.

The Pioneer Woman star explained how to make her quick chili verde and why she prefers Italian sausage over beef in chili.

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman devoted to “eats that are easy on the old pocketbook,” Drummond demonstrated how to make her quick chili recipe, which included a “super speedy chili verde with all the fixings.”

The budget-friendly meal is filling and serves a large group.

“Chili is, in my opinion, one of the best budget-friendly dishes you can make,” Drummond said.

Her spicy chili verde includes some shortcuts, as well as one unusual ingredient that she claims makes a significant difference in flavor.

She cooked onion, garlic, diced poblano chiles, and diced jalapenos in a stockpot that had been melted with butter and oil.

Drummond then added the meat, which he admitted could be “contentious.”

“For the spicy chili verde, I’m using Italian sausage,” she explained.

“Now, this is a controversial move, but I’m using sausage for the fat content because ground pork isn’t really fatty enough.”

Drummond assuaged any fears that her meat’s Italian spice wasn’t compatible with chili.

“So Italian sausage has flavor,” she explained, “but there are going to be so many other delicious kinds of Tex-Mex flavors, Mexican flavors — that it’ll completely cover up the Italian flavors.”

After browning the meat, the Pioneer Woman added a jar of salsa verde and two cans of green enchilada sauce.

She explained the distinction between green enchilada sauce and salsa verde.

“It’s a smoother enchilada sauce.”

Perhaps it should be pureed a little longer.”

A can of diced green chiles was also added by Drummond.

“Basically any kind of green chile I can get my hands on is going into this chili,” she explained.

Drummond then sprinkled a pinch of salt and pepper on top.

“You don’t want to oversalt the sausage because it already has a lot of flavor,” she explained.

When the chili was finished cooking, the Food Network host squeezed a lime into the pot.

“This is really the fun part… the chili is one thing, but the fixings are a whole world in themselves,” Drummond said while plating the chili.

She also recommended a method to…

