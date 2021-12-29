The controversy surrounding Maroon 5’s music video for “Animals” has been dubbed “ridiculous” by Adam Levine.

The controversy surrounding Maroon 5’s “Animals” music video has been dubbed “ridiculous” by Adam Levine.

One of the most contentious aspects of Maroon 5’s career is their music video for “Animals.”

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine said in an interview that fans who didn’t like the video didn’t get it.

“Animals” elicited differing responses from listeners in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The music video for Maroon 5’s “Animals” looks more like a horror film than a typical pop video.

Levine plays a butcher who stalks a woman played by Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo.

He seduces her eventually.

They engage in sexual activity while covered in blood.

The RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) condemned the video.

“Maroon 5’s ‘Animals’ video is a dangerous depiction of a stalker’s fantasy — and no one should ever confuse the criminal act of stalking with romance,” RAINN’s VP of Communications Katherine Hull Fliflet said.

“In the entertainment industry, the trivialization of serious crimes like stalking has no place.”

Levine dismissed the controversy surrounding “Animals” in an interview with The Independent, without mentioning RAINN specifically.

He exclaimed, “That was f***** ridiculous.”

“It was the last video I would have expected to receive any criticism on that front,” Levine told the Independent, adding that the controversy had amused him rather than angered him.

In the video, Levine explained that he was attempting to portray a character.

“It was meant to be creepy!” he exclaimed.

“I play the creep; it’s a character straight out of a movie.”

And the song is about animalistic tendencies, specifically the desire to eat someone alive.

“Put your f****** imagination to good use.”

Fans who were offended by the video were taking it “personally,” according to Levine. “It’s like watching a horror film and notifying the people who made it to say you think they’re disgusting,” he said.

“Sometimes people are too rooted in reality and are unable to distinguish.”

They take things way too seriously.”

Despite the controversy surrounding Maroon 5’s “Animals,” the song went on to become a big hit.

The song peaked at No. 1 on the charts.

The song reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for 33 weeks.

The song “Animals” was included on Maroon 5’s album V V, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

