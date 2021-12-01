The Coparenting Relationship Between Reese Witherspoon and Her Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe Has ‘Never Been Better,’

Reese Witherspoon’s coparenting relationship with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe has ‘Never Been Better,’ according to the actress.

Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippeare are totally in sync when it comes to raising their two children, according to a source exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The former couple’s coparenting dynamic has “never been better” than it is today, according to the insider. The Legally Blonde actress, 45, and the Big Sky actor, 47, share daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 18, and the former couple’s coparenting dynamic has “never been better” than it is today.

“Ryan has been an amazing parent… and when his kids need him, everything pretty much comes to a halt for him,” the source tells Us.

“Even though he was in another country during the pandemic, he is still present in their lives and seen as the ‘cool parent.'”

… He’s incredibly proud of who they’ve grown into.”

In June 1999, the Cruel Intentions co-stars married, and seven years later, they announced their split.

In October 2006, Witherspoon filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” and asking the court to deny Phillippe spousal support at the time.

In June 2008, the couple reached a final agreement and agreed to share joint custody of their children.

Witherspoon married Jim Toth in March 2011 and gave birth to their son, Tennessee, in September of the same year.

In July 2011, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star welcomed daughter Kai with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

Phillippe doesn’t have “a lot of overlap between his and Jim’s responsibilities” when it comes to his two oldest children, according to an insider, because the two men “fill different roles in [Ava and Deacon’s] lives.”

“Even though they’re starting to be out on their own,” the Damages alum “is still a full-time dad” to Ava and Deacon, a source claims.

The ex-couple got back together in October to celebrate their “gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son’s” 18th birthday.

“We are lucky to be your mom and dad,” Phillippe captioned a photo of himself sitting next to the Big Little Lies alum on Instagram.

… I’d say @reesewitherspoon and I did pretty well.”

“So proud of our boy… I mean our ADULT Son!” Witherspoon said at the time.

The actress from Walk the Line made headlines two months ago when she talked about feeling alone as a newcomer.

