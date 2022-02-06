The Costume Designer for the HBO Series ‘Euphoria’ Discusses the Variety of Styles for the Stars

The Costume Designer for HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Discusses the Wide Range of Styles for the Show’s Stars

Euphoria, directed by Sam Levinson, made waves when it premiered in 2019.

From the very first episode, the graphic content made the audience’s jaws drop.

But it wasn’t just the plots that drew attention.

It had to do with the characters’ various personalities.

Euphoria’s costume designs are so unique that they could almost be considered a character in and of themselves.

The costume designer for the HBO series recently spoke about the inspiration behind the characters’ appearances.

While most of the characters in Euphoria have similar lifestyles (with the exception of Rue Bennett, who is played by Zendaya), they all have distinct characteristics that Bivens incorporates into their respective styles.

“I’m always on the lookout for new ways to use costume to tell a story.”

In an interview with Variety, Bivens says, “After I read the scripts, I try to empathize with the characters, put myself in their shoes, and imagine what it would be like to feel what these characters feel.”

https:t.coOb7yw4zHjnpic.twitter.comN3u79iUUiF (hashtag)EUPHORIA

The Fan Theory That Elliot Is the Third Jacobs Brother Is Called “Euphoria”

It’s difficult to imagine anything surpassing some of the outfits worn by the characters in Season 1 of Euphoria.

(Maddy Perez’s carnival outfit was iconic.) But Bivens uses each character’s backstory from the previous two seasons to create a unique look for each girl.

Bivens uses her “mean girl” persona as a starting point for Maddy, played by Alexa Demie.

The character frequently yells at and bosses her friends around.

Maddy is also well aware of her sex appeal and takes advantage of it.

“She understands the idea that this character can be iconic,” Bivens told Variety of working with Demie on Maddy’s costumes.

I believe she recognizes the potential.”

Cassie’s costumes were handled differently by Bivens.

Cassie’s plot has her on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

Her constant state of turmoil stems from the pressure of keeping her relationship with Nate Jacobs hidden from Maddy.

Her overall style, on the other hand, gives the impression that she is still figuring out who she is.

“It’s important to me that Cassie’s fashion is very accessible because I believe she’s still figuring out who she is and who she wants to be — she wants people to perceive her as she’s presenting herself.”

She’s looking around the room at a lot of different people.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.