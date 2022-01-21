The creator of ‘How I Met Your Father’ says fans should pay attention to small ‘HIMYM’ details: ‘Everything Is Intentional.’

The creator of ‘How I Met Your Father’ says fans should pay attention to small details in the show: ‘Everything Is Intentional.’

There’s a good chance you saw a How I Met Your Mother Easter egg in How I Met Your Father.

The hit CBS original series is referenced in every detail in Hulu’s new comedy.

According to Isaac Aptaker, the creator of How I Met Your Father, fans should pay close attention to each episode.

The following are the reasons.

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for Season 1 Episode 1 of How I Met Your Father, “Pilot.”]

The first episode alone is rife with homages to the original show, such as Sid (Suraj Sharma) proposing to Hannah (Ashley Reyes) in the same way that Marshall (Jason Segel) proposed to Lily (Alyson Hannigan) in the 2005 HIMYM pilot.

Many viewers have also noticed visual Easter eggs, such as the pineapple cutting board in Sophie’s (Hilary Duff) and Valentina’s (Francia Raisa) apartments.

That’s a subtle reference to Ted’s (Josh Radnor) infamous “Pineapple Incident,” as die-hard HIMYM fans will recognize.

The final moments of the pilot episode show Sid and Jesse (Chris Lowell) living in the New York apartment that once belonged to Marshall, Lily, and Ted, which is a not-so-subtle reference to HIMYM.

Jesse even says he got the apartment from an “old married couple” in a Wesleyan alumni group, a.k.a.

Marshall and Lily.

Aptaker claims that there will be plenty more HIMYM Easter eggs in the future.

In an interview with TVLine, he advised fans to be “pretty eagle-eyed” in order to catch all of the references.

There’s no point in obsessing over these minor details.

“That’s something from the original that we really like.

It’s also something [co-showrunner Elizabeth Berger and I] enjoy doing on This Is Us, where everything is very, very deliberate,” said the How I Met Your Father creator.

“Because they’re puzzles, these shows are a lot of fun.”

They take small, everyday moments and make them feel monumental, all through storytelling and the careful presentation of information.

We love elements like that, and people should be on the lookout for them.”

The Easter eggs will be more than just visuals.

If Ian’s job as a marine biologist refers to HIMYM’s Naomi (Katie Holmes), TVLine asked Aptaker.

