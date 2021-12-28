The creator of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ teases Lorenzo’s release from prison: ‘That’s Going to Be a Really Big Deal.’

Tariq St. is the protagonist of Power Book II: Ghost.

Patrick is the son of late drug lord James “Ghost” St. John.

Patrick is a good friend of mine.

Tariq follows in his father’s footsteps and begins selling drugs to support his family.

However, getting involved with the Tejada crime family leads to a slew of problems.

Since her husband Lorenzo’s incarceration years ago, matriarch Monet Tejada has led the organization.

However, now that he’s out of prison, changes appear to be on the horizon.

Courtney Kemp, showrunner and creator, talked about his release on Instagram Live, teasing tension between him and his wife.

On murder and gang charges, Lorenzo received a 25-year prison sentence.

When he was released on a technicality in Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 5, he had served almost half of that time.

Diana Tejada used Monet’s money to hire lawyers Davis MacLean and Cooper Saxe, who were successful in uncovering information that led to his release.

Monet was taken aback when she returned home to find Lorenzo at the table with their children, but she kept her cool.

Kemp went on Instagram Live after the episode to answer fan questions.

She also alluded to Lorenzo’s release from prison, implying that it would result in a “significant shift” in their relationship.

“I think if we want to call episode 5 a triple-hander [with]Cane, Monet, and Tariq — episode 6 has a lot of double-hander things because something terrible happens to Tariq and Monet is stuck with her husband being at home, which is a huge shift,” she said.

“If you guys remember, Lorenzo has a very specific way of doing things and he enjoys telling people what to do, so… there’s going to be a lot of fun with what happens to the family while Lorenzo is out,” she continued.

That’ll be huge.”

Monet’s affair with Mecca, who has also been revealed as Zeke’s birth father, adds to the confusion.

Kemp confirmed that Monet would leave Lorenzo for him.

“However, now that she’s about to flee with Mecca, a complication has arisen,” she continued, “in the form of her husband’s return from jail.”

