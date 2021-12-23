The Creator of ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’ Reveals How a Hilarious Fred Astaire Diss Broke the Ice

The creator of ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’ reveals how a hilarious Fred Astaire rip broke the ice.

Arthur Rankin Jr., the creator of the animated Christmas special Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, revealed how he and his team broke the ice and got Fred Astaire to feel at ease in the role of the postmaster in the classic special.

Rankin joked about his first meeting with Astaire and how actor Paul Frees immediately lightened the mood. Astaire not only played the narrator and postmaster in the film, but he also sang “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” which went on to become a hit Christmas song.

Rankin recalled meeting Astaire and hearing that he was going to sing on the album and star in the animated film.

In a 2011 interview with Emmy TV Legends, Astaire said, “Fred Astaire sang the song and narrated the show.”

“He’s on the album, and he did an outstanding job.”

Rankin remembered, “Let me tell you an anecdote about this.”

“One morning, we were waiting in the control room to record.

And Fred Astaire arrived a little early with his agent, Freddy Fields.

Yes, he was a bandleader during the heyday of the big band, and now he’s retired.

But his greatest act was doing champagne music, where he would take a glass, a brandy glass, and blow ‘blubba bleep,’ and his orchestra would play along.”

“So when Fred Astaire came in, his agent stayed with him the entire time,” Rankin explained.

“Remaining with Fred Astaire was his only job.”

They’re in the control room, and we’re chatting back and forth.

Fred Astaire, on the other hand, is undecided.

He has no idea why he is there or how he is going to perform.

And I’m doing my best to explain everything to him.”

“I had hired Paul Frees to work with him one-on-one, and Paul would assist him,” he explained.

Frees played the Burgermeister Meisterburger, Grimsley, Doctor, Newsreel Announcer, and the Kringle Brothers, among others.

“I was aware of that.

As a result, Paul Frees steps into the control room.

And I said, “Oh, good,” because you’ve arrived.

Paul, you’re looking at a Fred Astaire.

That’s Freddie Field, by the way.

‘Not the Freddie Fields!’ Paul exclaims as he walks right past us [laughs].

And he made Fred feel at ease, and they got along swimmingly…

