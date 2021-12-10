The creator of the ‘Hawkeye’ comic series reveals the one thing he enjoyed seeing in the Marvel series.

The creator of the Marvel series ‘Hawkeye’ reveals one thing he enjoyed seeing.

Hawkeye, a new Disney(plus) show, is based on Matt Fraction’s Marvel comic book series of the same name.

The series does not adhere to the source material to the letter.

However, Fraction enjoyed seeing a few aspects of his comic on the show.

Stan Lee and Don Heck created Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, for Marvel.

In the 1964 issue of Tales of Suspense (hashtag)57, the character debuted as a villain.

A year later, in The Avengers (hashtag)16, he was promoted to an Avenger, and he has since seen several reboots.

The Marvel TV show is based on the fourth volume of Hawkeye, which was written by Fraction and illustrated by David Aja and Annie Wu, among others.

Clint and Kate Bishop formed a partnership in the series, which aired from 2012 to 2015.

Fraction’s Hawkeye comics won a slew of awards, including multiple Harvey Awards and Eisner Awards.

Hawkeye, like the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, takes liberties with its story and characters.

However, there is one aspect of the comic books that Fraction was overjoyed to see in the Hawkeye series.

“Because… Boomerangs,” says Matt Fraction, David Aja, and Matt Hollingsworth in Hawkeye (hashtag)3 (pic.twitter.comAatZ05uXTJ).

When reading Marvel comics as a kid, the writer was fascinated by Hawkeye’s hearing loss, according to EW.

He used it in his own books and was delighted to see it on screen.

“I’d never seen anything like that before,” Fraction said.

“The next month’s superheroes would always be better.”

‘Oh, right, the regular guy has real and lasting damage,’ it was a beautiful moment that forever endeared the character to me.”

“I knew I was going to go back to that when I got to do the character because it was so important to me as a kid,” he explained.

“Then to see it on TV, to see him and his son signing to each other, that was cool.”

Seeing the photos from the set where he was wearing hearing aids was incredible.”

Because the Hawkeye TV series is based on Fraction’s work, the showrunners invited him to join them during the early stages of development.

According to EW, he said…

