The creator of the Squid Game says the game is about to get a second season.

The creator of the Squid Game claims that the game is about to be renewed for two more seasons.

Seasons two and three are expected to be approved by Netflix very soon, according to writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

According to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, Netflix is nearing a decision on a second and third season of Squid Game.

During a press conference in December, Hwang gave this upbeat update on the hit survival thriller.

Interview with the Korean Broadcasting System on February 28.

Hwang told KBS that he’s been “in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three,” according to The Korea Times.

“We will come to a conclusion any time soon,” Hwang teased when asked when the renewal would become official.

Fans of Squid Game, who have been waiting for word on a second season since the show’s smash debut in September, will be pleased to hear this.

Despite the fact that there hasn’t been any official word from Netflix regarding Squid Game’s renewal, Hwang remains optimistic about the show’s return.

Hwang previously stated in November that the overwhelming demand for more Squid Game has left him with “no choice” but to pursue a second season, adding, “I will say there will indeed be a second season.”

I’m thinking about it right now.

At the moment, I’m working on a plan.

But I believe it is too early to predict when and how that will occur.”

Netflix told E! News at the time that a second season was being discussed but not formally confirmed.

According to a Netflix letter to investors, the Squid Game became a cultural phenomenon in just four weeks, reaching 142 million member households worldwide.

In fact, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive officer and chief content officer, predicted shortly after the show’s premiere that it would be the streamer’s “biggest show ever.”

Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, and others star as a group of strangers who agree to play games from their childhood in the hopes of winning a large sum of money.

The competition is more difficult to win than it appears, because there is a fatal twist: those who fail the games are killed.

Squid Game’s first season is now available on Netflix.

