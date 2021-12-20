The Creators of Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Explain Why Season 4 Is ‘Explosive’ (Exclusive)

Season 4 of Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ is ‘Explosive,’ according to the creators (exclusive)

Since binge-watching Season 3 of the Netflix series Cobra Kai in January, fans have been waiting for the fourth season to be released.

And the new season of The Karate Kid sequel series does not appear to be disappointing.

Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg, co-creators and executive producers of Cobra Kai, recently spoke with PopCulture.com about how big the new season will be.

Hurwitz told PopCulture, “It’s an enormous season of our show.”

“Anyone who has been hoping to see Johnny and Daniel share a lot of screen time now that they’ve teamed up by the end of Season 3 will get their wish.

You get a glimpse into what it’s like for these two guys to try to run a dojo and teach with opposing philosophies in the same space.

So there you go.

You get to see Terry Silver again and delve deeper into his relationship with Kreese to see if he’s still the same insane psychopath he was in Karate Kid 3 or if he’s matured in some ways.”

“It’s an explosive season with a tournament that is truly next level in Karate Kids’ history, you’re in the movies,” Hurwitz continued.

It’s as if you have the same rooting interest as Daniel, and in Season 1 of our show, it was some of the kids, but now it’s Miguel and Robbie and a few other kids.

Now that so many kids have learned karate, we’ve been tracking them for years, and you’ve become emotionally invested in them, and it all culminates in our biggest tournament yet.”

Season 4 filming began in February and ended in April.

It was the first time the cast and crew had gotten together since wrapping Season 3 filming in December of 2019.

Hurwitz then went on to discuss the difficulties they’ll face while filming the new season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’re wearing masks at the time in Season 4, and we were wearing face shields into the mask at all times, and as a director and communicator, you’re taking away some of your valuable assets when you have a smile on your face and you could put an actor at ease through that.”

It’s something you’re aware is in the arsenal, but you can’t find it…

