The Creators of ‘Yellowjackets’ Confirm Another Living Character

Another Living Character Confirmed by ‘Yellowjackets’ Creators

Yellowjackets, Showtime’s new drama series about a high school soccer team whose plane crashes in the wilderness, is about to unravel a dark mystery.

The characters are isolated in the show, and they must resort to desperate measures to survive, such as occultism and cannabilism.

They were rescued after 19 months, but the trauma of the crash and its aftermath has lingered for decades.

Yellowjackets fans have been wondering all season if there were any other survivors of the plane crash.

So far, Natalie, Shauna, Taissa, and Misty have all survived the ordeal.

It turns out, however, that it isn’t just them.

The Season 1 finale of Yellowjackets, which aired on Jan.

On episode 16, viewers learned what had happened to Jackie.

Following Doomcoming, Jackie was chastised for sleeping with Travis in this episode.

Jackie left the cabin to sleep outside after a fight with Shauna and, unfortunately, died from exposure.

Natalie was about to commit suicide when cult members barged into her motel room and kidnapped her.

At the same time, Suzie was attempting to contact her to inform her that Lottie had apparently emptied Travis’ bank account.

Meanwhile, Taissa’s wife discovered Taissa’s secret sacrificial altar in the basement, complete with the head of their missing dog and occult symbols, as she awaited the election results.

Taissa later flashed a creepy smile when she was announced the winner, implying a link between her victory and her ritual.

The episode came to a close with a flashback to the woods, where Lottie, Van, and Misty were seen placing a bear’s heart on a shrine.

“The darkness [to]set us free,” Lottie prayed after that.

Christina Ricci says she was ‘dismissed, teased more’ in her misty costume for ‘Yellowjackets,’ and it’made me angrier.’

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the show’s creators, spoke about the possibility of more survivors in interviews published after the finale.

Nickerson told Deadline, “It’s safe to assume Lottie is still alive.”

“I don’t think it’s too much of a spoiler to say she’ll play a major role in season two.”

“I don’t know if we should assume that these survivors that we see at the feast are the only survivors,” Lyle said, implying that there could be more.

Jonathan Lisco, the showrunner, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he…

