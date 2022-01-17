The Creators of ‘Yellowjackets’ Discuss the Season 1 Finale and Season 2 Plans (Exclusive)

Season 1 Finale and Season 2 Plans (Exclusive) ‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Discuss Season 1 Finale and Season 2 Plans

Yellowjackets season 1 has come to a close after ten thrilling and unpredictable episodes.

Showtime’s hit series about members of a high school soccer team stranded in the Canadian Rockies after a plane crash creators and executive producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson break down some of the finale’s biggest cliffhangers.

The duo also teases ET about what to expect in season 2 now that winter has arrived, and how the survivors are getting closer to cannibalism.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 Episode 10, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi,” directed by Eduardo Sanchez and written by Lyle and Nickerson.]

In the final hour, Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and Misty (Christina Ricci) must assist Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) in cleaning up her mess and disposing of Adam’s (Peter Gadiot) body before attending their 25th high school reunion, where they will be forced to revisit their plane crash.

But Jessica (Rekha Sharma) isn’t the only one who has died as a result of Misty’s poisoning.

Before her estranged wife, Simone (Rukiya Bernard), returns home to find a dog’s head and a broken doll among a collection of witchcraft-like objects in the furnace, Taissa learns that she had a miraculous finish at the polls and won her New Jersey senate race.

Natalie is kidnapped by strangers wearing the mysterious rune symbol from the woods, and the audience learns that Lottie is still alive and that she emptied Travis’ bank account before he died.

In 1996, the surviving Yellowjackets are still stranded in the woods, recovering from their mushroom-induced Doomcoming party when individuals begin to turn on one another.

Van (Liv Hewson) confronts Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) about her skepticism about the possibility of something supernatural happening to them, while Misty asks for forgiveness for drugging everyone.

Travis (Kevin Alves) and Natalie declare their love for one another before he leaves to find his younger brother, Javi (Luciano Leroux).

Meanwhile, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) and Jackie (Ella Purnell) face off over everything that has happened between them, with the group sending Jackie out on her own before she dies alone in the snow.

So, what’s next? Let’s see what Lyle has to say.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Talk Season 1 Finale and What’s in Store for Season 2 (Exclusive)