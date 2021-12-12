The Crochet Detailing on This Versatile Long-Sleeve Top Is Adorable

The Cutest Crochet Detailing Can Be Found On This Versatile Long-Sleeve Top

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

When it comes to getting dressed, we all have different objectives.

While putting together a bold look can be fun, we’re looking for items that are both comfortable and timeless these days.

Simple, sophisticated tops like this one from HOTAPEI are exactly what we’re looking for! Take a look at this beauty: it’s a super casual long-sleeve shirt with a funky, feminine edge thanks to the crochet detailing that shoppers adore.

Women’s Long Sleeve V Neck Tunic Tops by HOTAPEI

Prices for the HOTAPEI Women’s Long Sleeve V Neck Tunic Top start at just (dollar)17 on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of December 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top may appear simple, but the crochet hem on the sleeves elevates it above the average shirt.

Plus, the subtle neckline trim and front-facing buttons are instant upgrades.

You can wear this top buttoned all the way up or leave a few buttons undone for a different look.

In fact, you might be tempted to unbutton all of the buttons and layer the shirt over a cute bralette!

While this top comes in a variety of colors, the lighter shades are our favorites.

They’re incredibly adaptable and will go with any season, whether it’s snowing or the beach is calling.

Year-round pieces are hard to come by, so when we see one, we jump on it!

Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tunic Tops for Women from HOTAPEI

Prices start at (dollar)17 on Amazon for the HOTAPEI Women’s Long Sleeve V Neck Tunic Top! Please note that prices are correct as of December 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

For a quick outfit, pair it with jeans, skinny pants, or even tuck it into a high-waisted shirt!

What more could you ask for in a top than cute, affordable, and romantic?

Take a look at it:

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

This Versatile Long-Sleeve Top Has the Most Adorable Crochet Detailing