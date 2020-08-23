The Crown season 4 release date announced as Netflix tease Diana’s wedding dress

Netflix has announced the return date of its royal drama The Crown.

The series which charts the life of Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the House of Windsor will return for its fourth season on November 15, 2020.

Alongside the announcement of when to expect the upcoming episodes, Netflix has also released a teaser trailer for the new episodes.

In the footage, a voiceover from The Queen, played by Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, says: “Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail.”

We are treated to subtle shots of Gillian Anderson as she debuts in the role of controversial British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, along with the introduction of newcomer Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer.

Much of the fourth run will be concerned with the romance between Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Diana, with the focus on the continuation of the Royal Family’s dynasty at the forefront of the monarch’s mind.

In the clip we see shots of Diana as she faces the start of increased press attention and scrutiny before the teaser ends with a shot of the fabulously long trail on her wedding dress.

The couple married in a ‘fairytale’ wedding in 1981, so expect lots of pomp and circumstance when the series returns.

The official plot synopsis reads: “As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

“As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.

“While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.”

Also returning for the fourth season are Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Marion Bailey as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, Charles Dance as Lord Louis Mountbatten, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Other newcomers in the episodes include Geoffrey Breton as Anne’s husband Captain Mark Phillips, Freddie Fox as the PM’s son Mark Thatcher, newcomer Tom Byrne as Prince Andrew, and Angus Imrie as Prince Edward.

The Crown season 4 is released on November 15, 2020.

What are you most excited for in the fourth season of The Crown? Let us know in the comments below.