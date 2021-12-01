The current state of Chicago’s real Home Alone movie house, which you can stay in.

Nothing says Christmas like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone screaming through the halls of his parents’ massive home.

The film, which many British people watch every Christmas, is now 31 years old, and the house where it was shot is still standing.

The multimillion-dollar Georgian mansion is now available for one-night rentals on Air BnB.

Of course, the McCallisters don’t live there – or perhaps they’re still in Paris.

However, as part of a clever promotion, you can do so on December 12th, and the organizers have promised a warm welcome rather than, say, an iron to the face or a blowtorch to the head.

Many of the rooms will be familiar to fans as the locations where Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) foiled bungling burglars Harry and Marv.

Let’s investigate further…

Kevin, who was eight at the time, was able to escape the house by sliding down the famous staircase on a tray and catapulting through the front door.

In the movie, the house’s steps were covered in red carpet, and there was similarly festive wallpaper throughout the entrance area.

When the new owners took over, the cheesy style was replaced with muted stairs and soothing grey walls, but the festive flair has now returned.

With the stockings hung up, there’s a lot for burglars to steal.

The Wet Bandits, on the other hand, are almost certainly living in a retirement home.

Once Kevin realized the house was his, he swapped his room for his parents’, a place so ornately decorated that even Donald Trump would blush.

A four-poster bed, a large TV, and even a massive fireplace, as well as some questionable wallpaper, were all present.

Fans will be pleased to learn that the master suite of the mansion has retained its four-poster bed after all these years.

Buzz, Jeff, Megan, Linnie, and – if they hadn’t forgotten about him – Kevin, have their own dining room in the McCallister living room.

The owners of the Illinois home had toned down their wallpaper selection in comparison to the one depicted in the film, but the floral walls have now returned.

It’s almost as if 1990 never existed, but it appears that Santa Claus hasn’t either.

The kitchen in the family used to be so dark that it was perfect for hiding from even the most determined burglars.

Things looked very different when we last checked in, with the red and green…

