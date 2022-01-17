The curse of Inside 16 and Pregnant after Jordan Cashmyer and Valerie Fairman’s untimely deaths, as the stars battle addiction and arrests

The curse of Inside 16 and Pregnant after the deaths of Jordan Cashmyer and Valerie Fairman, as stars battle addiction and arrests

GET an inside look at the 16 and Pregnant curse, which has resulted in the deaths of two cast members, as well as numerous drug addictions, legal issues, and arrests.

For a group that seems doomed to drama, the cast has faced its fair share of challenges over the years, from mugshots to prison sentences.

Jordan, 26, died on January 16.

A medical examiner confirmed the former MTV star’s death, according to TMZ, but the cause of death is still unknown.

Dennis Cashmyer Jr., her father, also confirmed his daughter’s death on Facebook on Sunday, writing: “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants.”

Jordan, my oldest and most cherished daughter, died at the age of 26.”

He expressed his “brokenness” over the situation and asked fans to “respect the family’s privacy” during this trying time.

When 16 and Pregnant first aired in 2014, Jordan was a part of the show, which chronicled her tumultuous relationship with her baby daddy Derek.

Although the young mother temporarily signed away her custody rights to Derek’s mother in 2015 due to alleged drug addiction and mental health issues, the couple shared their daughter Evie.

In January of 2021, Jordan celebrated a year of sobriety.

Valerie died in December 2016 at the age of 23 from an apparent overdose.

In 2010, the mother of one starred in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, a documentary about the birth of her daughter Nevaeh.

Valerie was at a friend’s house in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, at the time of her death, and would not come out of the bathroom, according to her mother, according to TMZ.

Finally, a friend broke down the door and discovered the TV star unresponsive.

Valerie had checked into five different rehab treatment facilities in the five years leading up to her death, but she kept relapsing.

On-air, she was frequently seen arguing with her boyfriend Matt, who was adamant that Nevaeh was not his daughter until a paternity test proved his paternity.

Valerie had numerous run-ins with the law prior to her death, as she struggled with drug addiction throughout her youth.

The MTV star was arrested in 2011 for allegedly assaulting her adoptive mother, who suffered a broken vertebra as a result.

The rowdy adolescent was reportedly charged and held in a juvenile detention center for several days.

Valerie was arrested for a number of other crimes in 2012, including three misdemeanors and felonies, and was sentenced to 22 months in prison after violating her probation.

She was arrested in 2015 on charges of…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.