The curved 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV (RU7300) from Samsung is available at Samsung.com

When it comes time to update the TV that you spent most of the past month in front of, we have a deal that you absolutely cannot miss. The curved 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV from Samsung (RU7300) has an impressive curved screen – and is available for $ 480 or $ 70.

Curved against flat

The difference between a curved TV and a flat screen TV is of course the shape. While both can deliver impressive picture quality, a curved TV can make you feel like you’re in the middle of a movie, TV show, or video game. For this reason, curved TVs are considered to be more immersive than their flat counterparts, even if the comparisons are small.

Thanks to a large 55-inch 4K display, the TV also looks larger than it actually is. Image quality can still attract viewers due to the 4K resolution and HDR (High Dynamic Range) setting of this model, even when they’re not near the screen.

“The curved design is wonderful and really pulls you into the picture, even when you’re not directly in front of the television,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The picture is beautiful and we really enjoyed the 4K experience. In contrast to our previous Samsung Smart TV, it is immediately ready for use and can be streamed. “

How it piles up

Sure, there are some who believe that there is no difference between a curved and a flat TV. Watching your favorite movies and TV shows looks just as impressive in both formats, while a curved TV looks more aesthetic in your living room. Simply put, it just looks better.

In comparison, this flat Samsung 55-inch Smart 4K UHD class TV (NU6900) is similar, but cheaper – it costs $ 350 ($ 380). Both curved and flat TVs have the same picture quality with Ultra HD resolution and HDR settings for vivid and bright color contrast with deeper black levels, and the same size and refresh rate (60 Hz) with upscaling from Motion Rate 120, but it seems Like some Samsung customers, they prefer the curved model because of its impressive appearance.

“I was hesitant to buy a curved screen TV, but I absolutely don’t regret it! The image sharpness is excellent, ”said a Samsung reviewer. “I saw a movie the night before I bought this TV and had to watch it again to see the difference. Everything was so clear and detailed that I felt like I was in the movie. It was strange in a good way. The tone is clear without having to be set too high. “

In addition, the curved 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV from Samsung offers more frills than the flat screen – with smart home functions via Alexa and Google Assistant as well as the integrated Apple AirPlay 2 smartphone mirroring. This means that you can stream everything on your Apple iPhone on the curved model, while you can’t stream it on the flat model. However, both have video streaming, so you can watch Netflix, Disney +, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Now, and more without getting a separate streaming device like Roku, Apple TV, or Chromecast.

Bottom line

For just $ 480, this curved 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV from Samsung offers you an impressive viewing experience without immediately affecting image quality or features such as video streaming and smart home compatibility. This curved model may not be suitable for everyone. However, if you want to watch a lot of TV, this may be a good choice for you – and it comes free.