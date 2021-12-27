The ‘Cute Blended Family’ of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

How Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Have Created a ‘Cute Blended Family’

Thousands of people have been captivated by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s whirlwind romance.

The reality star and the rocker may have appeared to be an odd couple at first, but it’s clear that they have serious chemistry — and neither is afraid to flaunt their relationship on social media.

Many fans, however, believe that Kardashian and Barker’s romance is deeper than meets the eye, and recently, some of these fans took to Reddit to express their admiration for the way Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have managed to create their own blended family unit.

Both Kardashian and Barker have previously been married and have children with their ex-partners.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, on the other hand, were longtime friends before they started dating in early 2021, and they are very familiar with each other’s children, which has helped them to become a happy blended family unit.

“As a person who grew up with step parent (sic), indeed it’s very nice to see such a cute blended family,” one Reddit user said.

“They appear to be one big happy family,” wrote another.

I believe Kourt took her parents’ divorce particularly hard, so I’m guessing she’s attempting to ease the kids’ transition to this ‘new family’ in some way.”

“I just love this blended family a ton, they truly care about each other and it shows,” the original poster in the thread said, referring to both Kardashian and Barker.

Fans praised Kardashian and Barker for interacting positively with each other’s children in videos and photos, with Barker bonding with Kardashian’s daughter over the drums.

In their blended family, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a total of six children.

Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick are Kardashian’s three children with Scott Disick, her ex-partner.

Barker also has three children with his ex, model Shanna Moakler, including a stepdaughter named Atiana and two biological children named Alabama and Landon Barker.

Since Kardashian and Barker began dating, fans have speculated that the two could one day have a child together.

Both parties appear to be on board…

