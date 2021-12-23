The Cutest Family Moments of Bruce Willis and Wife Emma Heming Through the Years

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming have a happy family, as evidenced by their photos.

In 2007, the Die Hard star and the model from Malta met at a mutual trainer’s gym.

In March 2009, they married in Turks and Caicos, after dating for two years.

The couple married again in Beverly Hills a week later because the first ceremony was not legally binding.

Mabel Ray, Heming and Willis’ first daughter, was born in April 2012, and Evelyn Penn, their second daughter, was born two years later in May 2014.

Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout, the Pulp Fiction star’s other three daughters, are shared with ex-wife Demi Moore, whom he divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage.

Willis and Heming celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in 2019, with Moore and all five of the Glass actor’s daughters present to show their love and support.

“It was really for [our daughters]to be able to be flower girls, for them to be a part of something that feels kind of monumental,” the mother of two said of the couple’s renewal to Us Weekly exclusively in April 2019.

“It felt like ten years was a big deal, and it was fun to commemorate.”

Heming told Us that the pair has remained strong over the years because they have “a lot of respect for each other, which has really helped build a great foundation.”

Willis makes her laugh and “keeps [her]on [her]toes, so it’s fun,” she added.

The couple has successfully managed a blended family throughout their relationship.

Heming was fully on board when the Moonlighting alum, his ex-wife, and their daughters were quarantined in early 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Tallulah posted a photo of her quarantine crew wearing matching pajamas on April 7, 2020, to which the CocoaBaba founder responded, “Looking good squad.”

The Perfect Stranger actress commented on Moore’s similar photo, saying, “Love and miss you guys.”

The couple’s sweetest moments with their children over the years are captured in the gallery below.

