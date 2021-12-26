The Cutest Family Photos of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

The Cutest Family Moments of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have shared some sweet family moments with their fans over the years, from boy band to family man.

The couple married in 2012, and their first child, Silas, was born three years later.

The “Rock Your Body” singer revealed in January 2018 that he was planning to give his son a sibling in the near future.

“If I’m being honest,” he said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 at the time, “I want to have as many kids as we can.”

“In my entire life, I’ve never felt so inept.”

You wake up and there’s this human being you’re in charge of.

… I feel like parenthood success is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it all over again… and hopefully they turn out to be a good human being.”

Biel had talked about how becoming a mother had changed her outlook on life a year before.

“You think you’re a selfless person, but you’re not.”

“These little people come around, and they demand so much,” she told Marie Claire in July 2017. “Your schedule is really not your own, nor is it important anymore, and it’s very clear that your life is now revolving around this dude.”

“I’m not one of those people who thinks, ‘Oh, my whole life changes because of my kid,’ but it does.”

In November 2019, Timberlake was photographed drunkenly holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, putting the happy couple’s private life under the spotlight.

After apologizing to his “amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation” a month later, the “Sexy Back” singer addressed his “strong lapse in judgment” and apologized to them. An insider told Us Weekly later that month that Timberlake was working hard to redeem himself after the scandal.

“He’s been so sweet to her and is making sure she understands how important she is to him.”

At the time, the source said, “He’s putting in a lot of effort.”

After fans noticed that Biel hadn’t shared full-body photos of herself on social media since March, singer Brian McKnight confirmed that the couple “had a new baby” secretly.

Scroll down to find out more.

