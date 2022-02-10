The Cutest Moments With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Kids

Since adding Mom and Dad to their résumés in 2013, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been sharing adorable photos of their family on social media.

North, their eldest daughter, was born in June 2013, followed by Saint two years later.

Chicago and Psalm were born via surrogate in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“I don’t think I could handle more than [four children],” the makeup mogul told Elle ahead of the birth of her youngest child.

“I have a lot on my plate right now.”

And I believe it is critical that in all marriages, the mother pays equal attention to the husband as she does to the children.”

The creator of Skims told Laura Wasser in February 2019 that she “could do two more,” but that it wasn’t the best idea.

“I just can’t do more,” Kardashian said at the time on an episode of the “All’s Fair” podcast, “because I really want to go to school and I really want to do all of this stuff.”

[In vitro fertilization] would be required.

I’m turning 40, and I don’t want to be an elderly mother.

“I think four is a good number.”

In April 2020, while quarantining her children due to the coronavirus pandemic, the reality star doubled down on this.

“Being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that’s out the door,” the author of Selfish said at the time during an appearance on The View.

“It’s very difficult.”

“Being their teacher, too… [I have] newfound respect for teachers,” the E! personality continued to the talk show hosts.

They are completely deserving.

Juggling it all has been difficult.

You need to put yourself on the back burner and focus solely on the children.”

At the time, the California native said she was having “so much fun… bonding” with her family.

“We go for walks in the park [and]we’ve seen every single movie you can think of.”

Multiple sources told Us the following year that the reality star’s marriage had broken down.

In January 2021, an insider said, “They’ve both been living separate lives for many months now.”

