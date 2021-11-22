The Cutest Photos of Alexander and Violet, Lance Bass and Michael Turchin’s Twins

Lance Bass’ children! In October 2021, the former ‘NSync member welcomed son Alexander and daughter Violet into the world with Michael Turchin.

The singer captioned a photo of his children’s birth certificates at the time, “The baby dragons have arrived!!”

“I don’t know how to express the amount of love I’m feeling right now.

Thank you so much for your well wishes.

It meant a lot to me.

“Now, how do you change a diaper?!”

“Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!! They’re pure perfection and yes, that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with,” the artist wrote in a separate post.

Our hearts are overflowing!!! Thank you all for your well wishes.”

The news came four months after the couple revealed they were expecting twins via surrogate.

At the time, the couple had received their 10th donor.

“I didn’t think we could love each other more or have a stronger bond,” the Out of Sync author exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021.

“I’m glad we’re getting closer.

The journey had been long and winding.

… We tried not to be too downhearted about it.

If something is meant to happen, it will, but you may become discouraged.”

Bass went on to say that, while his husband was “fine with two kids,” he could see them growing even more.

The Mississippi native said at the time, “We’ll have to assess the situation after twins.”

“Starting with two, I could definitely see us having a third at least if we have such a great experience.”

Adoption is something we’ve always admired.

If you’re able, please help some underprivileged children.”

One year after their engagement, he and the Florida native married in Los Angeles in December 2014.

They met in 2010 in Palm Springs, California, and began dating the next year.

“I knew I wanted to get to know him right away,” Bass told Brides ahead of their wedding.

“I was attracted to him and thought he was attracted to me.”

