The CW’s ‘Naomi’ will be different from the DC Comics version.

The CW Show ‘Naomi’ Will Be Different from the DC Comics

Naomi, the CW’s most recent series, is based on the superhero Naomi McDuffie, also known as Powerhouse.

While the show adheres to the source material in some ways, Ava DuVernay, the show’s creator, reveals that the larger story arc will be different from that of DC Comics.

For Wonder Comics, Brian Michael Bendis, David F Walker, and Jamal Campbell created Naomi, a DC Comics hero.

In 2019, she made her debut in the Naomi 6-issue series.

Dwayne McDuffie, a late Eisner Award-nominated comic book and TV writerproducerdirector, is honored by her last name, McDuffie.

Naomi is the orphaned daughter of two metahumans from another universe who was sent to Earth-0 as a baby and adopted by Greg Duffie, a Rannian who lives in Oregon with his human wife.

When Superman crashes into Naomi’s town on her birthday while fighting Mongol, she begins to investigate her origins and past.

Who’s excited? The (hashtag)Naomi extended trailer will premiere tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT on The CW’s YouTube channel: https:t.co7YXA1K0jtJpic.twitter.comPS17Qj3IUb

Naomi’s superhuman abilities are revealed when Greg gives her a message from her mother.

Naomi is brought back to their world by Zumbado, a villainous metahuman from her Earth, where she fights him and returns to Earth-0.

Naomi later meets up with Batman and Superman and joins the Justice League as Powerhouse, a moniker given to her by Aquaman.

Naomi, on The CW, is based on the DC comic book series by Bendis, Walker, and Campbell.

DuVernay, who is also the showrunner and writer, recently revealed that all three creators are on board with her vision for the series.

According to Comicbook.com, she said the following at a recent panel for the Television Critics Association:

“They were the epitome of toxic masculinity’s antithesis.”

‘This is our baby, and you take her and raise her the way you want,’ they’ve said.

As artists and creators, they gave us that as a gift to say, ‘Look, we’re not going to micromanage this process.’

We adore Naomi, and we’d like to see her in the hands of two different women.

Take it and run with it.

“

I was recently asked why I’m starring in a CW show about a Black girl discovering she’s a superhero.

For the reason that…

