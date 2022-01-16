The CW’s Schedule Shake-Up Affects ‘Riverdale’ Season 6 Return — Here’s the New Date

Riverdale is the latest show to be impacted by the new winter schedule.

In the month of January,

Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) delays, the CW has pushed back the premiere date of Riverdale Season 6 by two weeks.

When fans can watch the winter premiere, here’s what happened.

Season 6 of Riverdale premiered in November 2021, with a five-part event set in a parallel universe known as Rivervale.

The bizarre and perplexing episodes leaned heavily on the supernatural, even bringing in teenage witch Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) for a long-awaited Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover.

Riverdale’s 100th episode, which paid homage to its Archie Comics source material, wrapped up the “Rivervale” event.

After that, Riverdale went on hiatus for several months, promising to return in March with the rest of Season 6.

The teen drama’s mid-season premiere was originally set for March 6 on The CW.

The Critics Choice Awards, however, caused a scheduling shuffle, according to Deadline.

The awards show has been rescheduled from January.

Due to an increase in cases of COVID-19’s Omicron variant, the outbreak lasted from March 6 to March 13.

The Critics Choice Awards and Riverdale both air on the CW on Sunday nights. If Riverdale were to keep its original winter schedule, the show would have to take a night off for the awards show.

Riverdale’s winter premiere was pushed back to Sunday, March 20 to avoid the break.

On Tuesday nights at 9 p.m., the “Rivervale” event aired on the CW.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6 will, however, be moved away from that time slot.

The show’s new night and time have been announced: Sundays at 8 p.m.

ET Those who can’t watch the episodes live will be able to watch them the next day on the CW’s website and app.

The mid-season premiere of Riverdale Season 6 will pick up where Season 5 left off.

According to Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead, his character will investigate the explosion in Archie’s bedroom and its long-term effects alongside Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (KJ Apa).

Meanwhile, Percival Perkins (Chris O’Shea) will arrive in Riverdale as a new baddie.

This endearing but dangerous character will begin his journey…

