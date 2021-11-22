The Danish Girl Role Is a “Mistake,” Eddie Redmayne Says.

Eddie Redmayne reflects on his role in The Danish Girl, six years after portraying Lili Elbe, one of the first transgender people to undergo gender confirmation surgery.

Eddie Redmayne said he “wouldn’t take it on now” if he were offered the lead role in The Danish Girl today.

The 39-year-old actor opened up about starring in the Oscar-nominated film six years after its release in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“I made that film with the best intentions,” he said of The Danish Girl, which was based on a true story and starred the Oscar winner as Lili Elbe, a transgender woman who was one of the first to undergo gender confirmation surgery in 1930.

“The larger conversation about casting frustrations is because many people don’t have a seat at the table,” he continued.

“There must be a leveling; otherwise, these debates will continue.”

Following its release, The Danish Girl received critical acclaim as well as harsh criticism from the public.

Alicia Vikander, who played Gerda Wegener, Lili’s wife, addressed the film’s criticism earlier this year.

“I totally understand the criticism that has been out there,” the 33-year-old actress told Insider, “because we need to make change and make sure that trans men and women actually get a foot in and get work.”

Alicia was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and Eddie was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for their roles.

Eddie told reporters during the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015 that he’d met with trans women of all ages to prepare for the role.

“There’s a certain amount of fear that comes with playing any character, but [playing Lili]felt like an extraordinary privilege,” he said at the time, according to People.

“She is a remarkable woman.”

Transitioning and undergoing confirmation surgery is a risky proposition that could lead to death.

But she considered her courage, her determination to live a life true to herself, more valuable.”

“What I found astounding, in relation to Lili’s story,” he continued, “is that almost a century later—I..

