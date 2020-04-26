The date of episode 3 of the “Fatwa series” “Hassan Ahmad Al-Jalbali” Fatwa Al-Ghilbah “” on Al-Hayat Al-Ahmar channel “in text”

The artist Yasser Jalal will participate in this Ramadan season, in a series called “Fatwa”. The artist Yasser Jalal used to participate in a distinguished drama every year. In the month of Ramadan last year, the artist Yasser Jalal starred in the series “Touching Shoulders”, and he participated in a championship The series, the artist Hanan Mutawa, the artist Fathi Abdel Wahab, the artist Iman Al-Assi, the artist Donia Abdel Aziz, the artist Caroline Azmy, and the artist Heba Abdel Ghani, and the series was composed by Hani Sarhan, directed by Hussein Al-Manbawi, and produced by Tamer Morsi and Synergy Company.

The date of the Ramadan Fatwa series, 2020

The events of the series revolve around the time period of 100 years from now or more, and the director has used a number of historians to produce events in a realistic manner in line with the period of time that the work deals with, and all the makers of the series were very accurate in dealing with historical events with all their details from Clothes and decor, as well as all the common things during this period.

The bully

The series is a story or a tale, so we find the human figure, the son of the country, in the Egyptian neighborhood, but for nearly 150 years, for example, and the social relations between the mother and her son, and between the neighbors, the series focuses on the interrelated relations between them, with some restrictions governing relations in that period Time, such as the presence of barter and sub-fiat currencies.

The third episode of the Al-Fatwa series is witnessing very special events, on top of which the master of frankincense killed the owner of the house, who was strengthening his balcony in the aesthetic, and his son’s recommendation to equip the men in agreement with Ibn Fatwa al-Laban so that they would destroy his shop and hit the large plows of the store amid new and exciting events that we follow through Your site in the crossbar text until the episode ends.