The Dating History of Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Timeline of Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Relationship

Sofia Richie’s relationship with Elliot Grainge has been more low-key than her high-profile relationship with Scott Disick.

Following his split from Kourtney Kardashian, Richie and Disick began dating in 2017.

In March 2020, the model and the Talentless cofounder had a brief breakup before reuniting two months later.

After a squabble with Kardashian, the twosome called it quits for good in August 2020.

Disick, according to a source, was the one who ended the relationship.

“Friends blamed their 15-year age gap for becoming an issue,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

“[Scott] is in a very different place in his life now, focusing on a more quiet lifestyle, his children, and his investment businesses, whereas Sofia… is still trying to figure out what she wants to do, which has driven them apart over time.”

Richie’s family “think[s]she is way better off without [Scott],” according to a second source a month later.

“She’s been removing herself from the equation, and it’s been good for her and her family,” the source said at the time.

Richie, who has a son Mason, a daughter Penelope, and a son Reign with the reality star, later admitted that his close relationship with the Poosh founder made him feel “neglected.”

“I believe that people come into our lives believing that it is perhaps easier than they believe… to be with you or with me.

However, we do bring a lot of baggage with us.

And it’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together, and are friends,” Disick said in March 2021 on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to the California native.

“Anyone dating someone will feel neglected if their significant other spends more time with their ex than they do with them.”

Richie, on the other hand, sparked dating rumors when she was seen with Grainge in January.

Two months later, they confirmed their relationship, and another insider described how their friendship grew into something more over time.

“They began as friends before becoming a couple, and now they’re getting serious.”

Their romance blossomed, and they’ve been getting closer and closer.

