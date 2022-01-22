The Dating Lives of the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey, and Others

The Dating Lives of the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey, and More

Grey’s Anatomy has turned bringing fictional couples together and tearing them apart into an art form.

The cast’s romantic endeavors aren’t always as dramatic in real life.

Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd, played by Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, are the show’s most popular characters.

Even after Derek was killed off in season 11, fans have been rooting for the couple since the show premiered in March 2005.

Despite the fact that the actor left the show in 2015, fans were able to relive his relationship with Meredith five years later when his character reappeared in season 17 via dream sequences.

In November 2020, the Enchanted actress told Deadline that filming scenes with Pompeo felt “very special” and “really comfortable.”

“It’s similar to riding a bicycle.”

“We just have a chemistry and a dynamic that has always worked for us, and I believe we have genuine affection for each other,” the actress added.

“Coming back and knowing that we’re doing something good, putting out a positive story, a healing story, and going to make people smile was very healing.”

While fans have enjoyed watching Meredith fall in and out of love over the years, Chris Ivery, Pompeo’s husband, was not pleased when he learned how steamy the show is.

They met about six months before she began filming the Grey’s Anatomy pilot.

During a July 2021 episode of the “Ladies First With Laura Brown” podcast, the Catch Me If You Can star explained, “Poor guy had no idea what he was getting into.”

Ivery struggled with Pompeo and Dempsey’s romantic scenes as fans applauded their chemistry.

“I remember how difficult it was for him at first,” she admitted.

“‘This is not what I signed up for,’ he said.

You’re kissing a guy, and you make out with him at work.

I like Patrick and everything, and he’s a great guy, but really?'”

Initially, the music producer was concerned about the fame that came with the show’s success.

“At first, he found it overwhelming.

“I have to say, he was a trooper,” the native of Massachusetts said.

“He’s my personal favorite.”

Despite the disadvantages.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey and More