The Dating Lives of the ‘Siesta Key’ Cast: A Guide to Who’s Dating Who

Since its debut on MTV in 2017, Siesta Key has featured hookups, breakups, makeups, and everything in between.

Alex Kompothecras was at the center of the show’s premiere.

He was introduced as the town’s most popular guy, and he had charmed many of the women in the area.

He dated Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens before settling down and starting a family with Alyssa Salerno before the show began filming.

Madisson, for one, had an up-and-down relationship with Brandon Gomes until he cheated on her.

She eventually found love with the person no one expected: former show producer Ish Soto, who is 20 years her senior.

Madisson told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2021, “It’s been a really, really tough journey with, like, social media and just having everyone, you know, constantly tear something that you cherish so much.”

“It’s extremely difficult.”

I mean, I’m so grateful that people care and want to, you know, contribute their two cents and share their perspectives and are so invested in our show.

But, on the other hand, it’s really difficult to put ourselves out there and then receive so much backlash.”

Fans saw her become emotional during the course of the show when discussing the couple’s future with her family, who weren’t always supportive of the relationship.

Her parents eventually came around, and the twosome got engaged in 2020, but planning was difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s definitely a struggle,” she said at the time.

“Planning a wedding is unusual.

We can’t have a hundred-person groups.

That would not make me feel safe.

He wouldn’t, I’m sure.

So when you’re in COVID, it’s difficult to plan your dream wedding.”

Madisson announced her first pregnancy in August 2021, after a season of talking about how much she couldn’t wait to be a mother.

For a complete list of everyone who has dated on Siesta Key, check out the gallery below:

The Dating Lives of the 'Siesta Key' Cast: A Guide to Who's Dating Who

