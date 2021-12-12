The death of a partner from the ‘ferocious’ Covid-19 has left a Scots health chief devastated.

Manira Ahmad says her daughter is heartbroken after losing her father to covid and begs the public not to “let this virus take any more of our loved ones.”

According to the Sunday Mail, the 42-year-old is on compassionate leave from her position as chief officer in charge of the data unit at Public Health Scotland.

Ms Ahmad was scheduled to speak at a conference hosted by Public Health Scotland at the end of last month, but she canceled.

“We must not underestimate Covid-19’s ferocity,” she said.

“We can’t get complacent or stop doing these simple things to help stop the spread of disease.”

“Anisa’s father was recently killed by this virus.

This is something that no child should have to face.

“Please do not let this virus claim the lives of any more of our loved ones.”

“At times, I believe I can handle it and that I will be there for Anisa, but when I take a breath and let the air around me come to a halt, I realize the gravity.”

“Tomorrow will never be the same, and nothing will ever be able to fill the void that now exists.”

Ms. Ahmad is being supported by the agency as she deals with her loss, according to the statement.

“We are aware of one of our colleagues’ tragic loss as a result of Covid-19,” a spokesman said.

“We are all thinking of Manira and her family during this very sad and difficult time.”

“Many people in Scotland have faced difficulties and tragedies as a result of the pandemic.

“The best protection you can have is to get vaccinated.”