The deck, pool, and breathtaking ocean view of Christina Haack of Flip or Flop’s new (dollar)10 million California mansion.

Christina Haack of Flip or Flop shows off the deck, pool, and stunning ocean view of her new (dollar)10 million California mansion.

CHRISTINA Haack is bidding farewell to 2021 with a new fiancé and a stunning new home.

As the new year approaches, the HGTV star is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her new home.

Christina, 38, posted a video to Instagram of her (dollar)10.5 million mansion in Dana Point, California, showing off the expansive view.

She revealed her dog howling at an unknown sound as she walked outside during sunset to an expansive deck and infinity pool.

“Does anyone else’s (dog) do this to sirens?! It’s my fav thing ever,” she wrote alongside the video.

This year, the Flip or Flop star has a few more “favorites” after spending Christmas with her new family in her new home.

The Christina on the Coast actress and her fiancé, Josh Hall, posed for a group photo in front of their Christmas tree in a special Christmas post.

Christina’s three children were also present: daughter Taylor, 11, and sons Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2.

“Merry Christmas to all and a good night to all,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The actress, who divorced Ant Anstead in June, announced her engagement in September with three photos of the couple and a large diamond on her left hand.

Before they were publicly spotted together, Christian had been dating the Texas-bred real estate agent for a few months.

“I may be a little crazy and certainly not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions,” she wrote on Instagram after going public.

“We take pride in never passing judgment on others and always wanting others to be happy, and we wish that others would treat others with the same respect.”

“Yes, ‘another relationship,’ and guess what? It’s a good one.

I’m 38 years old, and I’ll do whatever I want.”

Prior to the engagement, the reality star spent an impressive (dollar)10.5 million on the couple’s love nest in Dana Point, California.

The 6,000-square-foot home, which was completed in 2020, has five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

The HGTV star will now live in The Strand at Headlands, a guard-gated community of around 45 custom homes in oceanside Dana Point that features an open-plan living arrangement with a great room adjoining a formal dining room and chef’s kitchen with SubZero appliances.

A four-car garage, a movie theater, and a games room with a pool table are all included.

There is a lovely dining terrace with ocean views where guests can be entertained.

The master bedroom has a spa-style bathroom and a custom closet.

Unquestionably, the panoramic ocean views are…

