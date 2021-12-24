The ‘delightful’ Christmas card sent by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shows they’re ready to move on from their royal feuds, according to an expert.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘delightful’ Christmas card demonstrates that they are ready to move on from their royal feuds, according to an expert.

An expert claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “delightful” Christmas card demonstrates that they are ready to put their royal feuds behind them.

According to royal insider Phil Dampier, the sweet family snap, which included a first glimpse of baby Lilibet, shows the Sussexes have reached a “turning point.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were beaming as they proudly displayed their newborn daughter for the first time yesterday.

Alexi Lubomirski, the couple’s wedding photographer, took the photo.

Meghan, 40, is seen raising a giggling Lilibet, who is named after the Queen.

Meanwhile, Harry, 37, laughs as he cuddles their two-year-old son Archie, who, like his father, has a shock of red hair.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world,” the card reads.

“Archie and Lili gave us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and we became a family.”

“From our family to yours, we wish you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year!” it continues.

Mr Dampier, who has covered the Firm for more than three decades, believes the card could signal the start of a new, more relaxed era for the couple.

The Sussexes abruptly stepped down as senior working royals in January 2020, following two tumultuous years of legal battles and explosive interviews.

In 2022, Harry will publish a memoir describing the Duke’s life as “an honest and captivating personal portrait.”

The Sussexes’ Christmas card, however, shows they’re ready to move on after a year of thinly-veiled jabs and the claim that one royal made a remark about baby Archie’s skin color.

“They look very relaxed and very happy,” said royal expert Mr Dampier.

I notice a slight softening in their general demeanor.

I’m hoping it’s the start of a new, gentler era.

“It’s very positive and upbeat, and they’ve also made a charitable donation.”

The Christmas card is also an excellent way to introduce Lillibet to the rest of the world.

“It’s possible that they realize they’ve gone too far in their criticism of the Royal Family, and they’ll back off on some of it.”

“Fair enough if this is the beginning of an effort to improve their image and be more upbeat and positive in general.”

“Obviously, we’ll have to wait and see what’s in Harry’s book,” he said, adding, “personally, I’d like to see him bin it – but I don’t think he’ll…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.