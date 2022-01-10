The Delightfully Dirty Comedian and Beloved Full House Dad, Bob Saget, Has a Fascinating History

Bob Saget’s role on Full House as the meticulously clean and endearingly corny father of three Danny Tanner was endearing, but his R-rated stand-up was hilarious.

Bob Saget shook off the lemon fresh Pledge-scented aura of Danny Tanner with a vengeance just a few years after Full House ended its eight-season run as the anchor of ABC’s TGIF line-up.

“I used to suck d–k for coke,” the beloved sitcom dad declared in a memorable cameo in the 1998 comedy Half Baked as “Cocaine Addict,” a quick turn that would’ve broken the Internet if dial-up connections had allowed for such things.

Saget’s shocking lines became the stuff of late-’90s legend, so funny because it was America’s ultimate corny ‘n’ clean TV dad saying filthy things back when buzz was spread by word of mouth and those same devoted Full House fans who grew up with Candace Cameron Bure’s DJ Tanner graduated to quoting Half Baked after repeated VHS viewings.

Except for when he played Danny again for Netflix’s Fuller House from 2016 to 2020, but by then he’d been seamlessly transitioning between family-friendly guy you want hosting your game show and R-rated stand-up comedian you live to see for years.

Which is why Saget’s untimely death in January at the age of 65 was so shocking.

So many fans of all ages and interests were sent into a tailspin on June 9, just hours after performing in Florida as part of a multi-city tour that was supposed to last until at least June.

On Full House, he was the fastidiously tidy widower whose best friend and brother-in-law moved in to help him raise his three daughters, as well as the first host of Sunday night hit America’s Funniest Home Videos (an astute tweeter noted that he was the host of YouTube before there was a YouTube) and later the voice of an older and wiser Ted recalling his journey to fatherhood in How I Met Your Mother.

Josh Radnor, star of HIMYM, referred to his elder counterpart as “a mensch among mensches.”

But Saget was also a beloved comedian’s comedian, irreverently vulgar but also one of the nicest people you could ever hope to meet, as evidenced by the outpouring of tributes.

