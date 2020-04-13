The delivery driver disinfects the package for girls to reduce exposure to the coronavirus

An “amazing” delivery driver cleaned up a package for a diabetic girl to reduce exposure to the coronavirus.

This week, FedEx employee Justin Bradshaw delivered packages to his Boca Raton, Florida. Route when he came across a note on the door of a house. “Someone in this house has an autoimmune disorder,” said a stop sign.

The note stated that people with autoimmune diseases are at higher risk of COVID-19 infections and life-threatening complications, which is due to warnings from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The note instructed to leave packages on the door.

Home owner Carrie Blasi hung up the note for her 11-year-old daughter Emma, ​​who was born with type 1 diabetes. “She is not more susceptible to COVID-19, but if she gets it, she may not be able to recover,” the mother told Yahoo Lifestyle. Emma checks her glucose level every two hours and uses an insulin pump to avoid low blood sugar.

Bradshaw could have followed the simple instruction, but he wanted to be safe. Blasi’s doorbell camera recorded the gloved 28-year-old who read the note and then returned from his truck with a disinfectant and paper towel. After scrubbing the package, Bradshaw wrote about the article: “I have renovated [your] Box as soon as I saw the note on [your] Door.”

“Stay safe,” he added with a smiley. Blasi later tweeted photos of the note and wrote, “Amazing!”

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “According to a study published in The New England Journal of Medicinethe corona virus may live on cardboard surfaces for up to 24 hours. “data-reactid =” 38 “> According to a study published in The New England Journal of Medicinethe corona virus may live on cardboard surfaces for up to 24 hours.

We have a sign on our door for parcels / mail as our 11 year old daughter is a type 1 diabetic

Our Federal Express delivery agent wrote this on our box: “I disinfected your box as soon as I saw the note on your door” – and you can see that he used disinfectant wipes on the box.

Amazing!! pic.twitter.com/Oqeu91vDZt – Carrie Blasi (@ Cure4emma) April 6, 2020

“I couldn’t believe he took the time to clean up the box,” Blasi told Yahoo Lifestyle. “Who does that? He did everything.”

Bradshaw understands the precautions because his one-year-old daughter Nova was born at 28 weeks and weighed 1 pound, 1 ounce. “It was the size of my hand,” he tells Yahoo Lifestyle. Bradshaw and his wife Yasmine had to be careful during their 60-day UCI stay. Because of the high risk of coronavirus exposure from handling packaging, cleaning is done naturally. In fact, Blasis Package isn’t the first one he cleaned up.

“I have gloves, scarves, and masks in my truck and an extra piece of clothing that I need to put on before I go to work after work,” Bradshaw told Yahoo Lifestyle. “When I get home, I shower 15 minutes before greeting my family.”

FedEx driver Justin Bradshaw, pictured with his wife Yasmine and daughters Reagan and Nova, has redeveloped a family package to reduce exposure to corona viruses. (Photo: Courtesy of Justin Bradshaw) More

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Bradshaw wiped the box” to kill the majority of germs. “The gesture meant the world for Blasi, who started the Twitter hashtag #BeLikeJustin and this week the two met on a video call and gave each other “virtual hugs”. “data-reactid =” 65 “> Bradshaw wiped the box” to kill the majority of the germs. “The gesture meant the world to Blasi, who started the Twitter hashtag #BeLikeJustin and this week the two met on a video call and gave each other “virtual hugs”.

A FedEx spokesman told Yahoo Lifestyle: “FedEx Ground is extremely proud of the many contributions our team members have made to our customers in this challenging time. We praise the actions of this employee of a service provider who went beyond cleaning up a customer package with high risk. “

Blasi hopes Bradshaw’s conscientiousness will set an example and says, “I want him to be recognized and thanked.”



https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus More

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “For the latest corona virus news and updates, follow at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDC and WHO Resource manuals. “data-reactid =” 81 “>For the latest corona virus news and updates, follow at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDC and WHO Resource manuals.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read more about Yahoo Lifestyle:“data-reactid =” 96 “>Read more about Yahoo Lifestyle:

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Sign up here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.“data-reactid =” 101 “>Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Sign up here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.