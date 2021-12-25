The Designer of ‘The Witcher’ Reveals How Nivellan’s Castle Pays Tribut to the Author

Nivellan’s Castle Honors the Author, According to ‘The Witcher’ Designer

Season 2 of The Witcher takes Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer from the cold gray keep of Kaer Morhen to the exotic Temple of Melitele, expanding the world of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer.

Here’s what the show’s impressive sets were inspired by, according to concept designer Andrew Laws.

Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) returns in The Witcher Season 2 to one of the most important places in his life.

He takes Ciri (Freya Allen) to Kaer Morhen, the old keep where he received his Witcher training.

The massive fort-like structure, which sits high in the snowy mountains and has huge halls and dungeon-like bedrooms, is a massive fort-like structure.

Laws wanted the second season to have a fresh look and feel.

As a result, Laws said he drew inspiration from Indian citadels when designing Geralt’s home away from home.

“There aren’t a lot of rules that we have to follow,” the designer told IndieWire.

“We’d kind of used Northern hemisphere influences for Season 1, so we liked the idea of really differentiating it and pushing it into an architecture we hadn’t seen before for Kaer Morhen.”

So we went to the Southern Hemisphere and India, looking at citadels and other things that gave us a different language.”

Geralt describes it as “incredible.”

The Witcher is based on the books and short stories of Andrzej Sapkowski, a Polish author.

In Season 2, Geralt visits his old friend Nivellan (Kristofer Hivju) in a scene from The Last Wish.

The cursed man lives in a small town’s outskirts, in a secluded castle.

He also has a terrifying bruxa with whom he’s fallen in love.

Nivellan’s castle home, according to Laws, was modeled after a Polish estate.

He also stated that it was written to honor the author’s homeland.

In an interview with IndieWire, he said, “That was all based on a specific castle in Poland.”

“And I think it was a little bit of a desire to honor [the books, which were originally written in Polish].”

Geralt takes Ciri to the Temple of Melitele to meet priestess Nenneke (Adjoa Andoh) in the second season of The Witcher.

Long hallways and opulent rooms characterize this lovely sunlit sanctuary.

In his conversation with…

