The ‘Dexter: New Blood’ EP Confirms Who Sent Angela the Letter

The ‘Dexter: New Blood’ EP Reveals Who Sent Angela the Letter

Scott Reynolds, executive producer of Dexter: New Blood, is clarifying who sent that letter to Angela Bishop, in case it wasn’t already clear.

Angela returned home to find a letter claiming Dexter Morgan had murdered Matt Caldwell in “Family Business,” the ninth episode of the Dexter revival.

The note was anonymous, leaving fans to speculate about who sent it.

Reynolds has finally responded with a response.

The latest episode of Dexter: New Blood continued to follow Dexter and Kurt Caldwell’s cat and mouse game.

Dexter had been on the lookout for Kurt ever since he discovered he was a serial killer.

Kurt, on the other hand, was after Dexter after learning that he had killed Matt.

After finding Kurt’s trophy room, where he had the embalmed bodies of his victims on display, Dexter and Harrison Morgan subdued and killed him in the episode.

Dexter and Harrison returned home after disposing of his body in the town’s incinerator to discover their cabin had been destroyed by fire.

Audrey Bishop pleaded with Angela several times before she finally agreed.

They were all walking inside when Angela noticed a letter in the mailbox accusing her boyfriend of murdering Matt.

Clancy Brown Reacts to the ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Episode 9 Twist

While the majority of viewers thought the letter came from Kurt, others speculated that it could have come from Harrison or Molly Park.

Reynolds confirmed Kurt sent the letter to Angela as a final one up on the Fanaddicts podcast, addressing those theories.

“It’s funny because when we wrote it, it wasn’t supposed to be a mystery,” he said.

“It’s Kurt’s final f*** you.”

If you think it’s Molly, consider this: “How do I turn this situation into my story to entertain the masses?”

Unfortunately, Molly was one of those who died as a result of Kurt’s actions.

She was about to leave Iron Lake when she was allegedly kidnapped and killed offscreen by him.

Kurt tried to hide her murder by acting as if she had left town unexpectedly, but Angela noticed something was wrong when she discovered Molly had left important items behind.

Angela is in danger, according to ‘Dexter: New Blood’ fans, but not because of Dexter.

