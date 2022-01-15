The ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Finale and the Original Series’ Alternate Ending

The show premiered in November 2021, eight years after the conclusion of the Dexter series, and followed the titular character after he faked his death and went into hiding.

Dexter Morgan had established a new life in Upstate New York as Jim Lindsay, but a series of events exposed him.

The Dexter: New Blood finale is not the one that creator Clyde Phillips envisioned when he was a part of the original series, but he did find a way to incorporate some of his ideas.

Dexter was preparing to flee with Harrison Morgan in Dexter: New Blood Episode 10 as police closed in on him for murder.

When he went to meet Harrison, the blood on his sweater perplexed him, and he questioned him about what had happened.

Harrison pulled a gun on Dexter after he was forced to tell him he killed Officer Logan, who was also Harrison’s wrestling coach.

Dexter’s code was exposed by Harrison, who confronted him about all of the innocent people he had harmed, from Rita Bennett to Debra Morgan.

Dexter’s mind began to flash images of all those people, finally allowing him to comprehend the consequences of his actions.

He was shot and killed after telling Harrison to pull the trigger.

The events at the conclusion of Dexter: New Blood appear to have been influenced by the alternate ending.

Dexter was supposed to die at the end of the first season, according to Phillips, who also directed the original series through Dexter Season 4.

Dexter would have been awaiting execution when he looked out into the viewing gallery and saw the faces of some of the innocent people he murdered, he told E! News.

“They’re just starting to administer the drugs,” he explained, looking out the window to the observation gallery.

All of Dexter’s victims are displayed in the gallery, including the Trinity Killer and the Ice Truck Killer (his brother Rudy), LaGuerta, whom he was responsible for killing, Doakes, whom he is arguably responsible for, Rita, whom he is arguably responsible for, and Lila, whom he is arguably responsible for.

All of the major deaths, as well as whoever was responsible for the weekly episodic kills.

“Everyone has arrived.”

“That’s how I pictured Dexter’s finale.”

