The ‘Dexter: New Blood’ finale features a reference to the ‘Dexter’ pilot.

The final episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ contains an Easter egg from the pilot episode of ‘Dexter.’

Dexter fans have finally seen Dexter Morgan’s journey come to an end.

The original Showtime series premiered in 2006, well over a decade ago.

Dexter Morgan’s Code and Dark Passenger were introduced in the pilot episode.

In the first few minutes of the episode, Dexter dispatches a serial killer and screams a significant line at him.

Harrison repeats that line in the Dexter: New Blood finale.

The walls started to close in on Dexter Morgan in the finale of Dexter: New Blood.

Angela had him arrested for the murder of Matt Caldwell and later revealed that she intended to extradite him to Florida to stand trial as the Bay Harbor Butcher.

Dexter managed to elude capture and attempted to persuade his son to accompany him out of town.

Harrison, however, who is outraged by Dexter’s murder of Logan, refuses.

“Open your eyes and look at what you did!” he screams as he points his gun at Dexter.

Dexter then gives his son permission to murder him, reminding him to remove his gun’s safety.

On the outside, everything appears to be calm and collected, but there is a storm brewing inside.

Qfh9oPflPf (hashtag)Dexterpic.twitter.comQfh9oPflPf (hashtag)Dexterpic.twitter.comQfh9oPf

Clyde Phillips, showrunner and executive producer of Dexter: New Blood, revealed in an interview with TVLine that Harrison’s line is based on a scene from the first series.

“Then he yells at him, ‘Open your eyes and look at what you’ve done,’ which is an Easter egg from the pilot, and then we flashback to Logan, Lundy, Doakes, LaGuerta, Rita, and Deb, and that’s when Dexter realizes he’s right.”

“Then there’s this long, long pause,” Phillips continued, “and Dexter says to Harrison, ‘You have to take the safety off, just like I showed you,’ granting him permission to do so.”

“I’m almost begging him to do it.

Harrison is crying as he does it, and Dexter falls to his knees and says, ‘You did good.’ He is absolving him.”

In the original series, Dexter’s first victim was a pedophile choir director who was responsible for the murder of three young boys.

“Open your eyes and look at what you did!” Dexter screams as he digs up the bodies of the choir director’s victims and forces him to look at them.

Angela Bishop arrives on the scene after Harrison assassinates Dexter.

Rather than being arrested…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.