The dire prediction in 1930 of the culprit of climate change: “In a hundred years there will be no more epidemics”

Perhaps Trump was thinking of his compatriot Thomas Midgley (1889-1944) when, at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in the United States, he stated with great certainty that this pandemic was nothing more than “a flu.” He said it almost two months ago, when there were already more than 120,000 infected in 113 countries. Throughout this time, he predicted, with very little success, that “in April the virus will die in the heat” or “disappear, like a miracle”, while encouraging the population to continue working, because the economy was more important that the ravages of the Covid-19.

It is probable that the American president has read at some time in his life the forecasts made in the first quarter of the 20th century by the aforementioned mechanical and chemical engineer, today considered by many environmental experts as one of the most dangerous inventors in history. In particular, the one that assured that a hundred years later “the epidemics will have been eliminated”, among other crazy prophecies. Above all, when it comes to pandemics, if we consider that the United States is close to 400,000 confirmed positives and has already exceeded 10,000 deaths.

It was published in the Spanish newspaper “La Libertad” on April 24, 1935, with a rather striking headline: “How will man live in a century, according to the prophecies of Dr. Thomas Midgley.” In the following paragraphs, he assured that “in a hundred years, we will travel between the planets, we will work a maximum of two hours a day and human life will be able to be prolonged indefinitely thanks to the elimination of epidemics and other serious diseases.” Something similar can be seen in science fiction movies like “Elysium”, starring Matt Damon and set in the year 2159, where there are machines that cure cancer in just seconds. But it does not seem that the man who is considered responsible for the hole in the ozone layer has been very successful.

“The bulls will look like mastodons”

The predictions of Midgley, who at the time was also president of the American Chemical Society, were collected in a report entitled “Chemistry in the Next Century.” In it he argued that in 2035 “toothbrushes and towels will no longer be used. And besides, there will be chickens as fat as pigs and eggs the size of a soccer ball. Pigs will be more like cows and bulls will look like mastodons. ” “In that year,” the newspaper added, quoting the American engineer, “his main problem will be how to have fun after working his two hours a day. And the golf courses will not be enough either, because they will have made balls so good that they will cover two kilometers in one fell swoop.

We may be rushing, because there is still 15 years to go until the date chosen by Dr. Midgley. Surely by then the coronavirus vaccine will exist and the pandemic – at least this one – will be absolutely controlled. But what this report did not refer to is the creations that made this American engineer famous (and many millions of dollars) in the first half of the 20th century. Some of which have led him to be considered today by many environmental experts as one of the most dangerous inventors in history. Responsible, among other things, for the acceleration of climate change, which Donald Trump also mocks, who in November announced the departure of the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate and who in January approved the largest restriction on environmental impact studies .

General Motors

What did Thomas Midgley do to hold him accountable for the hole in the ozone layer and for the acceleration of climate change that worries most of the nations of the world today? In 1916, he began working for General Motors, the company he built a reputation for with his first – and highly damaging – first discovery five years later: He added a compound called lead tetraethyl to automobile gasoline to improve the combustion process. and eliminate the huge engine vibration and noise it generated. It was one of the main problems of the motors of the early twentieth century and the reason that it ended up breaking due to tremors.

Midgley discovered that lead tetraethyl – known by the abbreviation TEL – immediately eliminated this problem when added to fuel. And, in addition, it increased its performance and the speed of the vehicle. This type of gasoline came onto the market in 1923, marketed by General Motors under the Ethyl brand, along with a number of oil companies and car manufacturers. Millions began to pour in, and General Motors and Standard Oil formed the Ethyl Corporation, which monopolized its manufacture and sale.

Thomas Midgley became vice president and prominent member of the board of directors, receiving large percentages of benefits. Perhaps that is why he never mentioned the word “lead” when marketing the TEL along with gasoline. The engineer must have known perfectly the dangers of poisoning caused by this component, which were already known at the time.

First poisonings

It didn’t take long for the first cases of corporation workers poisoned by their product to appear, but Midgley and his associates insisted that this was not the cause. In October 1924, at an experimental plant in New Jersey, five employees died and another 35 were poisoned. They suffered tremors and hallucinations, something that our protagonist suffered when inhaling fumes from TEL and washing his hands with it in an attempt to publicly demonstrate that his invention was safe.

The engineer took a secret vacation to heal himself, while defending that these workers had died for not taking adequate precautions. But most worryingly, their successful product released huge amounts of lead into the atmosphere for decades and in many countries that used leaded gasoline. According to Columbia University historian David Rosner quoted by “History,” this episode “presented, of course, a very great ethical dilemma. Either because Midgley was deceiving himself or because he was consciously lying to the world. It didn’t matter if he was really oblivious to what future generations would have to face.

The TEL scandal eventually spilled over into the Ethyl Corporation, to the point that several states in the United States ended up banning leaded gasoline. But then a study by the United States Bureau of Mines was published, under pressure from the same company, which ensured that TEL did not pose any risk to health or the environment. This caused many countries to choose this gasoline again as their main fuel. Such was its growth that in the 1970s 370,000 tons were sold worldwide each year. It did not stop growing until the appearance of numerous studies on its toxicity and its accumulation in the atmosphere in the 90s and, with the turn of the century, it was finally banned by the European Parliament … when the damage was already done.

Ozone layer

But if you think so, you should know that Midgley’s invention of chlorofluorocarbons equaled the damage caused by leaded gasoline. He used it to improve cooling in homes, unaware that he was also destroying the ozone layer. This was not known until decades later thanks to the investigations of the Mexican scientist Mario Molina, thanks to which this chemical compound is considered today as one of the most harmful on the planet.

He came up with this invention due to the bad reputation of the first refrigerators, since “they contained ether and ammonia, both highly flammable”, explains Tom Jackson in “How refrigeration changed the world and could do it again” (2015). The author gave the example of an industrial model exhibited at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893, which exploited and killed 17 firefighters. “Household refrigerators, on the other hand, used sulfur dioxide, which although not flammable, was highly toxic for thirty years. The leaks of this gas ended the lives of many families while they slept during that time.

As a result of the danger it posed to families, General Motors’ refrigerator division, Frigidaire, accumulated significant losses, and Midgley got to work. In 1928, he found the solution: chlorodifluoromethane, or the world’s first CFC. A couple of years later they were already selling it under the brand name of freon-12 and the multinational multiplied the sale of its refrigerators. “Until 1930, the gases used as refrigerants were toxic and flammable and, in addition, at a high cost. They caused deaths and fires. However, Thomas Midgley invented Freon. And with it, the refrigerating appliances became lighter and smaller. It was even able to condition the air of the submarines, to such an extent that the crew could smoke inside. Something that before was strictly prohibited, “said ABC in 1946.

From refrigerators, freon went to air conditioners and eventually all kinds of aerosols with overwhelming success. Before he died, Midgley was already a billionaire, and CFCs spread to thousands of other everyday products for decades to come. It was not until 1980 that chlorofluorocarbons were first suspected of being the cause of the decline in the ozone layer. Our protagonist died in 1944 without knowing that he was one of the main culprits in this environmental tragedy, since Freon-12 and other CFCs still remain in the atmosphere, even though they were banned in the 1987 Montreal Protocol.