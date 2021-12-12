The Director Admitted That This Will Smith Scene ‘Made No Sense.’

Will Smith famously declined the part of Neo in The Matrix.

In 1999, however, he did appear in a film.

Unfortunately, the film in question was Wild Wild West.

Smith and Kevin Kline starred as two US Secret Service agents on a wild adventure to take down a madman (Kenneth Branagh) in the sci-fi action comedy.

The film was not only a box office failure, but it also failed to impress critics.

Even director Barry Sonnenfeld acknowledges the scene that may have ruined his movie.

Smith went from being a Grammy-winning rapper and star of TV’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to a true movie star in the mid-1990s.

Following breakout roles in Six Degrees of Separation and Bad Boys, the actor established himself as an A-lister with Independence Day in 1996.

The following year, on July 4th weekend, he returned with Men in Black to defeat aliens once more.

The latter film, directed by Sonnenfeld, starred Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, and was the start of a franchise.

For two sequels, Smith and Jones reunited, as did the director.

So it was only natural for Smith to sign on to Sonnenfeld’s Wild Wild West after the 1997 release of the original Men in Black.

The film was released on the mid-summer holiday weekend, and it was aimed squarely at the MIB fan base.

It was a miss.

Smith has since gone on to say that making Wild Wild West is one of his biggest regrets.

That’s a reasonable position to take, given the film’s reception at the time and its legacy since then.

The film is still remembered as one of Smith’s most infamous flops.

However, in an interview with Mel Magazine, Sonnenfeld pinpoints the one scene that he believes is to blame for the film’s failure.

“I had no desire to see Will dressed in drag.”

I thought it was obscene, unnecessary, and silly, and it was only in there because [producer Jon]Peters insisted on keeping it.

Because of the stupidity of that strange harem dance, we lose the audience from there until the end of the movie.

Every time I remember it, I get a shiver.

‘Oh wait a minute, I’m going to forget all that because there’s a harem girl who I didn’t invite — I have no idea…’

