The Director of Don’t Look Up Reacts to an Unexpected Film Crew Cameo

After viewers of Don’t Look Up noticed a minor editing error, director Adam McKay explained why he included “that blip” in the final product.

As Netflix’s star-studded satirical comedy Don’t Look Up continues to captivate audiences, some viewers can’t stop talking about one particular scene.

Ben Köhler (@sightpicture) of TikTok shared a scene from the film earlier this week, which included a few frames of the film’s on-set crew, who were all masked up.

“So, hey guys,” he wrote in his December letter, “I was just watching Don’t Look Up.”

“At one hour, 28 minutes, and 10 seconds, it appears that the entire film crew is standing here, for three or four frames.”

They’re like, ‘Oh, they won’t notice that,’ and they’re right.”

As it turns out, director Adam McKay of Don’t Look Up overheard the conversation and decided to explain what was going on.

On Twitter, he wrote, “Good eye!”

“We purposefully left that blip of the crew in to commemorate the strange filming experience.”

“Don’tLookUp,” says the hashtag.

Finally, Adam and the rest of the team are ecstatic that Don’t Look Up has risen to the top of the charts.

On Netflix, it is the number one movie in the world, with 94 countries ranking in the top ten.

Two astronomers try to warn the world about an approaching comet in this satirical comedy.

Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jonah Hill are among the stars in the film, which has already received critical acclaim and four Golden Globe nominations for 2022.

Continue scrolling to see more innocuous on-screen editing mistakes that made the final cut.

Within the first few minutes of the Netflix hit Lady Whistledown’s premiere, eagle-eyed Lady Whistledown fans noticed a historical inaccuracy.

In one of the Shonda Rhimes series’ opening scenes, viewers notice horse-drawn carriages on a cobblestone road.

The yellow lines that mark the street, however, do not belong in a series set in the 1800s.

In fact, according to the Daily Mail, the yellow line did not appear in the UK until the 1950s.

What a sham!

The historical inaccuracy was quickly pointed out on social media by some users.

“Oh no, there are no parking lines on the modern yellow…”

