The Director of Hawkeye Reveals How Long It’s Been Since Avengers: Endgame

“We get to see where [Clint Barton] is at, two years after the events of Endgame,” Hawkeye co-director Rhys Thomas says.

So, like so many of the new Marvel Phase 4 projects, Hawkeye will pick up in real time after the climactic events of Avengers: Endgame, which was released in late spring of 2019.

Overall, there were no surprises.

Of course, even though Hawkeye will be set in real-time after Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will still be set in the near future.

Endgame’s now-famous five-year time jump after Thanos decimated half of the universe with The Snap shifted the MCU’s current timeline to 2023.

That would presumably place the events of Hawkeye in the year 2025, making that particular Christmas a historic occasion.

“Having the Christmas framework was an exciting way in,” Thomas told Total Film.

“That tool was in our toolbox.”

Because Clint is a human character with no superpowers, it was a joy to be able to concentrate more on the character.”

Of course, time doesn’t appear to be a big factor in this Hawkeye series; the more important developments will be how Clint Barton’s Hawkeye (and his darker Ronin persona) inspires both light and dark new MCU elements to emerge.

Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, will take on the role of Hawkeye, while Maya LopezEcho, played by Alaqua Cox, will seek revenge on Barton’s family.

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Black Widow’s sister, will also be on a family vendetta (mistakenly or otherwise).

Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com expresses his initial reaction to the Hawkeye Disney(plus) series as follows:

(hashtag)Hawkeye begins with a fantastic sequence that will satisfy long-time MCU fans.

I really enjoyed it.

Hailee Steinfeld makes a fantastic Kate Bishop.

Kate and Clint’s dynamic appears to have a bright future ahead of them.

I’ve seen two episodes and want to see more!

On November 24th, Disney(plus) will broadcast Marvel’s Hawkeye.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]