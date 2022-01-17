The Director of ‘Juice’ on Why Tupac Shakur Was Perfect for the Part

Director of ‘Juice’ on Why Tupac Shakur Was Perfect for the Part

Tupac Shakur was a multi-talented artist who excelled at more than just rapping.

Aside from music, he made a name for himself in the acting world.

Juice, a drama released in 1992, was his breakout role.

He had no intention of auditioning for the part, which was ironic.

However, the film’s director revealed in a recent interview that Tupac was the ideal choice for the role because of their shared experiences.

Tupac was not originally considered for the role, or for the movie in general.

To the audition, the rapper accompanied his friend Treach of Naughty by Nature.

Treach aspired to be Bishop.

Tupac, however, piqued the interest of the casting team right away.

“We found out later that Tupac trained as an actor in high school [at the Baltimore School for the Arts],” Dickerson said in a Yahoo interview commemorating the 30th anniversary of the film.

“And he knew that all of Bishop’s bravado, all of his anger, came from pain, and that’s what he put into his auditions.”

And that’s what he imbued the character with.”

Tupac, like Bishop, was known for being a hard worker on set.

He even made a ruckus.

One of the crew members joked that he’d be fired, resulting in a brawl.

Dickerson recalled, “You know, he got himself into some trouble a couple of times.”

“However, one of Tupac’s best qualities was that he was genuinely interested in people.

In Harlem, he would approach anyone who appeared to be going through a difficult time or who appeared to be different.

He would spend a significant amount of time conversing with others.

Tupac Amaru Shakur was a keen observer of human behavior.”

Following Juice, the rapper was able to easily land acting roles.

In the John Singleton-directed film Poetic Justice, he co-stars with Janet Jackson.

Gridlock’d, Above The Rim, Gangs Related, and Bullet were among his other film credits.

He had guest roles on hit TV shows such as A Different World and In Living Color, so film wasn’t his only option.

The “All Eyez on Me” lyricist discussed his acting ambitions in a 1992 MTV interview to promote Juice.

“I like it when people come up to me and say, ‘You did a good job,’ because it’s always been, ‘You guys,’ throughout my career…”

