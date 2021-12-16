The directors of Hawkeye dodge questions about Echo’s mysterious uncle.

Questions about Echo’s enigmatic uncle are dodged by Hawkeye directors.

Bert and Bertie, the Hawkeye directing duo, continue to dodge questions about Echo’s mysterious uncle, who many fans believe is Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson FiskKingpin.

“Echoes,” the third episode of the Disney(plus) series, took us back to Maya Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) early years.

In one scene, a young Echo, played by Alaqua Cox’s real-life cousin, was greeted by someone her father referred to as “Uncle,” who gently squeezed Maya’s cheek.

Though the Hawkeye directors continue to avoid questions, speculation continues to point to Kingpin.

Bert and Bertie talked to The Hollywood Reporter about Hawkeye Episodes 3 and 4.

Bert and Bertie remained tight-lipped when asked if the actor playing Maya’s uncle will be revealed at some point in the future, alluding to an earlier joke about taking Marvel Studios out on a date in order to win the director’s job.

“We wouldn’t be able to say,” Bertie explained.

Bert added, “I can’t remember.”

“Yes, we can’t remember,” Bertie replied, adding, “It was such a long time ago.”

Maya’s uncle has been brought up before by the Hawkeye directors.

Bert and Bertie previously told ComicBook.com that when it came to the big reveal, they “wouldn’t leave fans hanging.”

When asked if fans would ever find out who the uncle was, Bert told ComicBook.com, “[the filmmakers at]Marvel are experts in teasing things in their shows.”

“However, they never leave you hanging for too long,” she added before moving on to the next question.

Another Hawkeye director, Rhys Thomas, explained why the project works better as a TV show rather than a feature film.

“I mean, it’s nice to spend time with these characters and watch them develop.”

And, again, we’re introducing this character, and it’s about these guys coming together and learning from one another, and, yeah, it’s also a world that you get to live in for a little longer,” Thomas explained.

“I’m not sure.

I mean, to me, it’s just more time, you know? I think you fall in love with these characters when you make these things, and you fall in love with all the ways you can annoy…

