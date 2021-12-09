The directors of Hawkeye have already spoken with Marvel about their next project.

The directors of Hawkeye have already spoken to Marvel about their next project.

The directors of Hawkeye have already spoken to Marvel about their next project.

The show’s wild action sequences and trick arrows have piqued the interest of many viewers.

Bert and Bertie are responsible for many of the memorable moments.

They spoke with Adam Barnhardt of Comicbook.com about Hawkeye and what the future may hold.

According to the duo, they’ve already begun discussing which Marvel property will be next.

Other franchises have already been discussed with the filmmaker by the company.

Whatever is planned, however, will be kept under wraps.

This is confirmation, however, that they will be seen in a major project on the horizon.

We can only sit and watch for the time being.

“I believe it’s whatever the story requires.”

I believe we’ve always enjoyed action.

We’ve enjoyed putting the human story at the forefront of the action.

And it’s all about the characters,” Bertie explained.

“There’s a wonderful groundedness to Hawkeye, and I think whatever we do, we’d always want to keep a character grounding, whether it’s in the human world or elsewhere in the universe, and that would be at the center of anything we did.”

Betrie explained why Marvel decided to hire multiple directors for this show after the start of their output on Disney(plus) later in the conversation.

“We can only assume that was a decision based on wanting to ensure that every episode received a lot of attention,” Bertie told Adam Barnhardt of ComicBook.

“It’s such a huge universe, and when you’re doing these action sequences, there’s so much prep that…being a team with [director Rhys Thomas], as we were, to kind of create and craft the whole thing with [producers Trinh Tran and Kevin Feige]and a whole team, but then to be able to focus on our individual episodes, it was actually a way of ensuring that each episode had its own stamp, its own arc, and its

The following is Hawkeye’s description:

“Hawkeye is an original new series from Marvel Studios set in post-blip New York City, where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas.”

Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

Hawkeye Directors Have Already Talked to Marvel About Next Project