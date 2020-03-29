The Dishmantled Trailer Has Everything You Want, From Celebrity Judges to…Exploding Food?

It’s safe to say you haven’t seen a cooking competition series like Dishmantled. Well, a cooking show or all of Jane Krakowski‘s “sexual fantasies coming true,” as she says in the new trailer.

See for yourself in the exclusive trailer for Quibi’s Dishmantled below.

Dishmantled comes from the creator and executive producer of Chopped. The series, hosted by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Broadway star Tituss Burgess, the cooking competition is in your face. Rather in the contestant’s faces. Each episode starts with Burgess blasting a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. The contestants then must use their culinary skills to identify the exploded dish that’s all over them and then beat the clock and recreate the plate.

“Y’all ready to watch me blow some s—t up?” Burgess asks in the exclusive trailer.

Whichever contestant comes closest to the original dish wins a cash prize.

Click play on the video below to get a taste of the action below.

“Are they OK?” Antoni Porowski asks.

Along with Krakowski, who starred opposite Burgess in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, guest judges include Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy, chef Wolfgang Puck, Queer Eye‘s Porowski, Saturday Night Live veteran Rachel Dratch and chef Roy Choi. See more guest judges in the trailer above.

Dishmantled is just one of many unscripted shows coming to the new platform. Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster are hosting a new version of MTV’s Singled Out, Chance the Rapper is set to host a new Punk’d, and Chrissy Teigen will have her own courtroom series Chrissy’s Court. Scripted projects include a Reno 911! revival, Most Dangerous Game starring Liam Hemsworth and Sophie Turner in Survive.

Quibi launches on Monday, April 6. The streaming platform will be home to content designed for on-the-go mobile viewing.