The Divorce and Custody Battle of RHOC’s Noella and James Bergener: Everything You Need to Know

The Divorce and Custody Battle of RHOC’s Noella and James Bergener: All You Need to Know

Noella Bergener’s divorce from James Bergener quickly devolved into a squabble as the former couple fought over custody of their son, financial arrangements, and other issues.

Noella and James were together for five years before marrying in June 2020.

After making guest appearances on the Bravo show during season 15, she became a main cast member for season 16, which premiered in December 2021. They moved to Puerto Rico in late 2020, but she returned to California in May 2021 to appear on RHOC.

After a year of marriage, Noella filed for legal separation from James in Orange County, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, according to Us Weekly.

She asked for primary custody of their son, James, as well as spousal support on a monthly basis.

However, according to James’ attorney, he filed for divorce in Puerto Rico in July 2021, and the divorce was finalized in December 2021.

In the midst of the legal battle, Noella accused James of abandoning their autistic son.

“My husband and partner of 6 years left the house with his toothbrush 5 months ago, leaving behind his life, family, and home,” she claimed in December 2021 on Instagram.

“From Puerto Rico, he served divorce papers on our marriage, and that was the end of it.”

… To this day, James has not paid a visit to our son or provided me with any explanation for his absence.”

“I understand there are three sides to every story,” she continued.

I have repeatedly requested that he provide an explanation via a third party to provide insight, but he has refused.

Thank you for your continued support and prayers for my family.

With this post, I don’t want to promote James bashing.

Just giving you some insight into the hell I’m still in.”

In a statement at the time, James said he was “looking forward to addressing all of these false accusations in a courtroom.”

Noella reacted to claims that James owed the IRS and the State of California (dollar)5.8 million before filing for legal separation.

“I was just as shocked and disgusted to learn a week before filming… and it wasn’t from my husband,” she says.

