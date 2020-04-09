The DIY Home Garden DIY program ends in its current form

The weekends will no longer be filled with jobs and furnishing metamorphoses on RTL4. Own House & Garden stops at the channel, channel manager Peter van der Vorst announces in a press release. A decision is still being made about the future of the program, he adds. The job show will in any case continue until June 6. After that, compilations of the program will be broadcast until the end of August.

“Own House & Garden made by a very passionate team behind and behind the scenes and over the past thirty years it has become a concept on early Saturday evening, which many viewers enjoy, “explains Peter van der Vorst.” However, it is also a expensive program to produce with forty interior and garden metamorphoses per year. That’s why we choose to Edition NL from September to Saturday and Sunday. “

Due to the departure of the program, the early evening of RTL4 will in future consist of RTL Nieuws, Editie NL and RTL Boulevard. “Of course we don’t say goodbye to the brand Own House & Garden. In the future, the TV program will get a nice new place at RTL 4 in a different form and at a lower frequency, so that fans will not miss their beloved guide in the field of living and gardening, “Peter continues.