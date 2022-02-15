The ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ trailer revealed three new MCU characters.

Three new MCU characters were revealed in the trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’

Marvel released a new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, which is chock-full of Easter eggs and details.

Several new characters will join the madness, including Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and confirmed newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

From Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man to Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, rumors have swirled. Here are three confirmed heroes and Variants revealed in the Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness trailer.

While Brie Larson’s performance in Captain Marvel was divisive, fans may see a What If…? version of the story in which Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) transforms into Captain Marvel.

Wanda Maximoff fights a figure swelling with a golden light in one of the many tense shots in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer.

Fans believe this is Monica Rambeau’s Captain Marvel.

This would be a good match for the comics.

While Monica Rambeau, aka Spectrum, in the ‘Sacred Timeline’ received some fancy new powers in WandaVision, the character in Marvel Comics did for a time become Captain Marvel, beginning in Amazing Spider-Man Annual (hashtag)16.

The issue begins with Peter Parker attempting to save Monica from a mugging, which is hilarious.

He, on the other hand, unexpectedly surprises her, and she knocks him out.

If the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man rumors are true, it could be a fun nod to the comic books.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer appears to expand on Loki’s concept of multiple versions of the same characters, dubbed ‘Variants,’ which was introduced by Loki.

Benedict Cumberbatch will play three Variant Doctor Strange heroes and villains in addition to the main Doctor Strange.

Fans saw a creepy, decaying version of Cumberbatch’s hero in one shot, which was most likely a version of the What If…? Zombie Doctor Strange.

And, because he appears to draw power from the Darkhold, he could become a major antagonist.

Doctor Strange in (hashtag)DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadnesspic.twitter.comkShBi8OUCc (hashtag)DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness (hashtag)DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness (hashtag)Do

Supreme Strange makes another appearance in What If…, with his now-iconic line “things just got out of hand.”

Defender Strange was the most visible appearance of a new Doctor Strange Variant.

In the first Doctor Strange in the Multiverse, he appeared for a split second…

