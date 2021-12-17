The (dollar)1700 Christmas Sweater Worn by Duchess Kate Is a Nod to Princess Diana’s Style: See the Comparison

The (dollar)1700 Christmas Sweater Worn by Duchess Kate Is Inspired by Princess Diana’s Style: See the Comparison

On Friday, December 17, during a promotional video for the Royal Carols – Together at Christmas special, Duchess Kate looked stunning in red.

Her spirited sweater, on the other hand, appears to be a sentimental style choice.

The Miu Miu cardigan, which has rose detailing, a diamond pattern, and pearl-encrusted buttons, was inspired by one worn by the late Princess Diana at Smith’s Lawn in Windsor in 1981.

Since then, it’s been dubbed the “black sheep” sweater.

Royal style watchers were quick to point out the similarities between the Duchess of Cambridge and her late mother-in-law, citing the similar color, dotted pattern, and Peter Pan white collar.

Due to the cropped positioning of the concert video, it’s unclear how Duchess Kate styled her look, but the late royal chose to wear her sweater in a casual manner.

She wore denim with the knit.

This isn’t the first time Middleton has been inspired by Princess Diana’s style.

Because, whether she’s going casual, glam, or accessorizing, the mother of three always finds a way to pay tribute to the late royal, who died tragically in 1997.

She most recently gave Princess Diana a wink at the premiere of No Time to Die in October.

The royal looked stunning on the red carpet in a gilded gold gown reminiscent of the one Prince William’s mother wore to the 1985 premiere of A View to a Kill.

The duchess had paid tribute to the late Princess of Wales on the cover of her book, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020, a few months prior.

She looked stunning on the cover of her book in a red sweater with a pie crust collar, which was popularized by Princess Diana.

Princess Diana’s sapphire ring, which Prince William presented to Duchess Kate when he proposed to her in 2010, can also be seen in the photo.

The late royal would have wished for such a stunning bauble to be passed down.

She wrote a “letter of wishes” before she died, describing how she wanted her jewelry collection to be distributed.

“I’d like all of my jewelry to be put into the pool.”

